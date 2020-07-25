MALIBU — The Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects for to two separate reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the city of Calabasas on Sunday, July, 12.

The first report indicates four burglaries occurring between 1:50 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. around Calabasas High School. Two individuals with light skin and dark hair were seen in a dark blue Nissan Rogue. The suspects were able to enter into the victim’s vehicle and take credit cards and other valuable property from the owner. Following the burglary, the suspects were seen stopping at several gas stations using the stolen credit cards. They also visited a 7/11 in Woodland Hills on Ventura Blvd.

In another report that occurred at 2:25 a.m. during the same morning, individuals were seen breaking into a parked car on the 22700 blocks of Town Crier in Calabasas. The suspects stole from the vehicle about $2000 worth of Nikon Camera equipment. The victim attempted to confront the suspects, but the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction and in a colored SUV. The suspects appeared to have light skin and dark hair, both wearing black basketball shorts and black t-shirts.

It is unknown if the two reports are related to one another.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808 or provide information anonymously by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or visiting their website.

According to California penal code 459, the penalty for a misdemeanor auto burglary charge is up to 1 year in county jail. The penalty for a felony auto burglary charge maybe a jail sentence of up to three years.