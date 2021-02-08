BEVERLY HILLS—Louis Vuitton launched a Spring/Summer pop up, which will last until March. The pop up is marked with giant red shipping containers with the label LV emblazoned in white. The pop-up shop exhibits the “Message in a Bottle” collection from men’s artistic designer Virgil Abloh.

In the short film presented by Louis Vuitton, there are characters that are animated as “Zoooom With Friends.” The characters are often cartoon flowers, dogs, birds, frogs, dragons, etc. The film was originally presented in Paris Fashion Week. The video showed the characters making a voyage. According to Louis Vuitton, “The Men’s Artistic Director imagined a virtual and literal voyage across the globe starting at the Maison’s ancestral home in Asnières.” In the video, there are clips of the iconic red LV crates, which would make up the pop up shop. The clothing line itself is described as “upcycled” as it uses recycled materials from previous looks and new ones, creating something unique.

“It is an honor for me to accept the position of Men’s Artistic Director for Louis Vuitton. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the House are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times,” said Virgil Abloh on the Louis Vuitton website. Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980. He is “an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, and designer. After earning a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison, he completed a Master´s Degree in Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology in a curriculum founded by Mies van der Rohe. It was here that he learned not only about modernist design principles but also about the concept of multi-disciplinary working.”

The 1600 square foot pop-up on Rodeo Drive provides QR and Snapchat codes so customers and fans can interact with the “Zoomies.” For social distancing reasons, the store will operate only at 25 percent capacity under local coronavirus restrictions. There is no natural light and even the interior is painted black. The clothes are vibrant, incorporating green, yellow, and red, the colors of Ghana’s flag. There will also be a looped video presented of the collection shown in Pairs. The pop-up will be located at 468 N. Rodeo Drive.