WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host the SPCA-LA Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic at the West Hollywood Community Center at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the outdoor patio region.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are not required, but are recommended in relation to COVID-19 health and safety. Individuals who are ill are asked to stay home. Clinic staff will be wearing masks, gloves, and face shields. Exam areas will be sanitized between clients and hand sanitizer will be available.

The city of West Hollywood reported in a press release that all dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier; all cats must be in carriers. Participants are asked to bring medical records for dogs and cats, if such documents are in possession. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Services offered will include:

-$30 CIV (Canine Influenza)*** vaccination for dogs

-$30 Lepto (Leptospirosis)*** vaccination for dogs

-$25 DHPP vaccination for dogs

-$25 FeLV vaccination for cats

-$25 FVRCP vaccination for cats

-$10 Rabies vaccination for cats and dogs

-$20 Flea Treatment for cats and dogs

-$20 Deworming treatment for cats and dogs

-$30 Microchips** for cats and dogs

-$60 Kitten Package for kittens 6-12 weeks old. Includes FVRCP, de-wormer, and microchip

-$70 Puppy Package for puppies 6-12 weeks old. Includes DHPP, Bordetella, de-wormer, and microchip

* Services are available first-come, first-served, while supplies last. ** Registration not included. *** CIV and Lepto vaccines require boosters. Individuals are asked to make an appointment with your vet for the booster 2-4 weeks after initial vaccine.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Department opened eligibility for the Dog and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher Program to West Hollywood residents. More information, voucher values, and the voucher application is available in PDF format on the County website. Los Angeles County Code §10.20.350 requires all residents of unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County (this includes West Hollywood) to have their dogs and cats older than four months of age spayed or neutered. For more details about the program email spayneuterprogram@animalcare.lacounty.gov or call (562) 345-0321.

For additional information contact Dan Mick West Hollywood’s Code Compliance Supervisor, at (323) 848-6882 or at dmick@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.