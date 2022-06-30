MALIBU—The Malibu City Council named Assistant City Attorney Trevor Rusin the Interim City Attorney at the June 27 regular meeting. Rusin has served as the Assistant City Attorney for Malibu since 2016 and worked for the city for over a decade.

The appointment, effective immediately, was made after Interim City Attorney John Cotti announced that he was resigning from Best Best and Krieger, LLP (BBK), the law firm that provided Malibu’s City Attorney services since 2018, to take a legal position with a construction firm. He served as the Interim City Attorney since former City Attorney Christi Hogin retired in 2020.

Cotti was thanked for his service by the Malibu City Council and congratulated Rusin on his appointment.