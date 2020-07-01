PACIFIC PALISADES— The oceanfront apartments Sea View Villas officially opened for business on Tuesday, June 30, according to a company press release.

The apartments are described as an “exclusive community”, holding 27 luxury apartments. They are located at 17325 Castellammare Dr., Pacific Palisades,CA. 90272.

“During these unprecedented times, we’re proud to be able to make accessible a beautiful place future residents can call home and, at the same time, provide them with an impeccable residence boasting all the luxuries and comfort they would expect from a five-star vacation destination,” said Elly Kayhanian, General Manager of Sea View Villas.

Tenants can opt for either long-term or short-term leasing. There are 3 bedroom/3 baths in each apartment, which are approximately 3,000 +/- sf. Floor to ceiling glass windows display oceanfront views from the apartments.

Additional amenities are available for residents, including “a 24-hour gym, pool and sauna, continental breakfast served daily, a Bentley Bentayga house car with driver, beach access, 24-hour concierge service, and more.”

Sea View Villas also assure that necessary steps for privacy, security, and protection have been taken. Those interested are encouraged to visit seaviewvillas.com or call 833-257-5292.