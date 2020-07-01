SANTA MONICA— On June 30, the Santa Monica Police Department revealed that a suspect was arrested for burglarizing and looting a Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy located at 1450 10th Street on May 31.

The suspect is a 28-year-old male named Leonidas Carlier. He is currently in police custody with a $100,000 bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for the same day, June 30, 2020.

In response to the looting that took place at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy, Santa Monica Police Department Detectives opened up a criminal investigation. With information they collected from witnesses and business operators, investigators identified Carlier as a suspect on June 26. With an authorized search warrant, Carlier was located and placed under arrest at 20216 Roscoe Boulevard.

Carlier is being charged with 459 PC, burglary, and 463 PC which is burglary-looting during an emergency.

Any information that can help with the investigation is welcome. Detective David Haro can be reached at 310-458-8432 and at david.haro@smgov.net.

On May 31, many protests took place in the City of Santa Monica in response to the death of George Floyd. Businesses were damaged, looted, and vandalized.

Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud reported over 400 arrests on May 31. The City also received one thousand 911 calls after 12 p.m.

In a message to the community on June 1, Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown called May 31 “one of the most distressing days in Santa Monica history.” He added, “We now face the task of rebuilding — rebuilding businesses and rebuilding trust. We begin that task now, this minute, and we begin it together.”