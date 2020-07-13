CALIFORNIA—On Friday, July 10, a passenger with Lyft was caught on camera punching and spitting on the driver after she accused him of arriving at the wrong destination in Torrence, CA.

The driver, Pedro Cubias, who spoke to local reporters with his wife as an interpreter, stated that he took the passenger to the destination detailed on the app. He felt he may have initially made the female passenger upset after telling her to put on a mask, and once they arrived at what appeared to be the correct destination, she got angry again, yelling at Cubias, who told her to get out of the car.

That’s when the woman unsuspectingly punched Cubias several times, exited the car and attempted to spit on Cubias, who had also gotten out to avoid any further assault.

Even though Cubias wasn’t directly spat on, he and his wife are worried about the possibility of the passenger having symptoms of Coronavirus and infecting him.

Due to the actions of the passenger, Lyft decided to remove her from the rider community, which means she won’t be able to ride with Lyft anymore. The company is also working with Cubias and local police to address the matter and potentially apprehend the passenger.

Currently, authorities are investigating the incident. If anybody has any information regarding the passenger who committed the assault, they can contact the Torrence police at (310) 618-5641.