HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Machine Gun Kelly’s (MGK) longtime drummer, JP Cappelletty, also known as Rook, was robbed, attacked, and hit by a car in Hollywood Hills on Tuesday, March 2, TMZ first reported. Rook has been drumming with MGK since he was a high school senior in 2012.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Rook was walking down a street on Tuesday night when two guys allegedly jumped out of a vehicle and robbed him. After a physical altercation occurred, Rook had thousands of dollars worth of property stolen from him. It is further alleged that he was struck by a car, which injured his arm and foot.

Rook posted a pair of pictures on Instagram on March 3. The first was of himself raising his arm, which is wrapped in a cast, informing the public that he is going to be fine, “Don’t worry I’ll bounce back,” Rook stated. Rook posted a picture of MGK visiting him at the hospital. The image shows MGK raising his middle finger at the camera while beside Rook’s bed.

The suspects got away and it is unclear if they were armed at the time of the attack. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit an anonymous tip – visit the LA Crime Stoppers website or call (800) 222 TIPS; Report additional information and clues about on-going investigations – contact the LAPD Police tip line at (877) LAPD 247; Request a copy of a police report for insurance purposes – contact LAPD’s Records and Identification Division at (213) 486-8130.