LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, February 22, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a Minnesota man, Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 41, in the torture and killing of Maleesa Mooney, 31, while staying at her downtown Los Angeles apartment in 2023.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Ms. Mooney’s family and loved ones as they cope with this unimaginable loss,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “Ms. Mooney opened her home to this individual with trust, but was repaid with torture and murder. The heinous disregard for Ms. Mooney’s life will not go unpunished. Justice is being sought, and he will be held accountable.”

Humphrey, from Minneapolis, MN is charged in case 23CJCF00563 with one count of murder and one count of torture.

It is alleged that the murder of Mooney was committed by Humphrey and that the murder was intentional and involved the infliction of torture with the meaning of Penal Code Section 190.2 (a)(18). The victim was found inside a fridge of her luxury apartment.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. Preliminary hearing setting 0/10 is scheduled for March 7 in Dept. 50 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On September 12, 2023, around 4 p.m., LAPD Central Area officers responded to a radio call of a welfare check in the 200 block of Figueroa Street. Officers searched the residence and located Mooney deceased inside. The investigation revealed that Mooney was murdered inside of her apartment. Mooney was a real estate agent. The Los Angeles County Coroner Medical Examiner’s Office noted the victim was bound with phone cords shoelaces and had a piece of clothing stuffed in her mouth.

Humphrey was arrested on November 3, 2023, in Minneapolis and was extradited to Los Angeles. He is being held on no bail. If convicted as charged, Humphrey will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. He previously served six years in federal prison after he was convicted for possession with intent to distribute heroin in 2016.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in court for March 7, 2024. The case is still being investigated by the LAPD. Anyone with additional details is asked to call Detective Pierce or Marcinek, LAPD, Central Bureau Homicide, at (213) 996-4150. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.