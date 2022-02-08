SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested two suspect in a connection to the theft of mail on Friday, February 4. The SMPD reported at 11:40 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Idaho Avenue, about a theft that just transpired.

The reporting party noted a description of the suspects, and indicated one was carrying a large amount of mail, as they were last seen walking southbound on 5th Street.

After officers arrived on scene they discovered that several mailboxes in a multi-unit complex had been broken into. A witness stated that two suspicious persons were seen walking in between buildings in the 900 block of 5th Street. Officers located discarded mail and packages thrown on that block. Authorities discovered two individuals on the 1000 block of Alley 4 that matched the description of the suspects.

During the course of their investigation, officers found multiple pieces of mail addressed to several nearby addresses inside the backpack of Sam Michael Davis, 25, of Los Angeles. Multiple tools commonly used during the commission of a burglary (bolt-cutters, pliers, and screwdrivers) were also found in the suspect’s possession.

Officers discovered what appeared to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and additional tools on the second subject’s person. He was later identified as Anthony Lucas Noles, 30, of Los Angeles. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Police Jail.

-Davis was booked for 459 PC – Burglary, 466 PC – Possession of Burglary Tools, 496 PC -Receiving Stolen Property and 530.5€ PC – Theft of Mail

-Noles was booked for 459 PC – Burglary, 466 PC – Possession of Burglary Tools, 11377(a) H&S– Possession of Methamphetamine, 11364(a)(1) H&S – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Detective Holloway at 310-458-8934 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.