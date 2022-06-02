UNITED STATES—It is 2022, and sometimes you hear this question all the time: where do you plan to be 5 years from now. It is a loaded question and for some people we have an idea, but we’re not fully sure how to go about achieving it. This is not arguing you have to follow a plan because life has no playbook people. Things can change on a dime and you just have to adapt to those changes the best way you can.

What does your future hold? What do you want to accomplish? Are you close to making that happen? If it is not there yet, what can you do to change that people? Are you looking for that job promotion? What have you done in your past to prove that you deserve that promotion and what are you hoping to get as part of that promotion? Higher pay, more time off, paid vacations, health benefits? Think about what you want and make sure you make that clear to your employer.

For some your goal might be to achieve entrepreneurial goals. You want to start your own business, what are you good at? What skills do you have that you excel at that will give you an edge when you tackle your goal of establishing your own business and becoming your own boss people. Starting your own business is no easy task to say the least. You have to have some milestones that you want to and need to hit as you progress to that end goal people.

With that said, the biggest question you have to ask yourself is rather you’re doing all you current state of mind to reach those career goals. Sometimes too many of us get comfortable in our current everyday routine and we’re afraid to step outside of that routine. You have that job you have to work to pay the bills and keep food on the table, but you’re actually miserable at that place of employment. So what do you do? You take steps to push yourself in the right direction.

I want to be a screenwriter, but the big problem is that I’m not actively writing. I’m so burnt out from work, school and other personal issues, my brain just cannot fathom doing anything more than what I am already doing people. Can I change that? Yeah, but it is going to require me making a plan and sticking to it. Writing little notes and ideas in my journal is NOT going to cut it. I have to actually put the thoughts in my head onto a piece of paper or onto the computer screen and not give up when I have a bad or stressful day.

Hell, life is going to be full of stressful days and I’m just going to have to push thru it. If being a filmmaker is the dream job that I claim it is there should be nothing stopping me from making that happen. You want it fight for it.

Written By Jason Jones