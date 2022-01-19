LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of a 40-year-old male.

On Saturday, January 15, around 7:57 a.m., Foothill patrol officers responded to a radio call of a “Death Investigation,” at Cleon Avenue and Stagg Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim lying on the ground near an SUV suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details should contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374 -9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.