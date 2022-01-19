LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide detectives arrested a homicide suspect on Monday, January 10. The LAPD reported on January 8, at 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting radio call at the Taco Bell located at 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard. Upon arrival, a victim of a shooting was located inside the kitchen area of the fast-food restaurant.

The victim was later identified as Alejandro Garcia-Galicia, 41, who was pronounced dead by Los Angeles Fire Department. The LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, investigators identified Jonathan Madden, 39, of Los Angeles, as the individual responsible for the murder of Garcia-Galicia.

LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division located and arrested Madden at his home in South Los Angeles. On Wednesday, January 12, , the investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

