MALIBU— The city of Malibu has announced new digital tools and online methods to make City Hall services more accessible to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in a June 16 release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, so everything we do, including providing essential City services, has to prioritize protecting public safety and health and slowing the spread of coronavirus,” said Mayor Karen Farrer.

Malibu’s plan for digital City Hall services encompasses four main areas: a new online appointment system, an online version of the Planning Department, an online version of Building Safety Services, and an online video conference to broadcast City Commission meetings.

As City Hall remains open to the public with social distancing precautions, the new online appointment system allows scheduling in-person appointments for the Building Safety, Environmental Health, and Public Works departments. To reduce transmission during any in-person meetings or any visit to City Hall, Malibu has implemented, “Plexiglas shields, rigorous sanitation procedures, and limitations on the number of staff and public that can be inside City Hall at one time.”

The Planning Department submission of applications, permits, and invoices will be moved online. Previously this was handled via an in-person desk, but will now be handled with an internal routing process conducted by staff after online submission. Within a week of submission, staff will respond with a checklist of fees and requirements regarding one’s submission.

Building safety services such as plan check submittals, permits, and invoices will be moved to electronic submission. Once an application is submitted, an invoice will be given. Once the invoice is paid, the applicant will be emailed instructions for uploading future necessary documents.

City Council meetings will resume July 1 via video conference available to all. “The Cultural Arts Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Public Safety Commission and Public Works Commission will meet via video conference on their regularly scheduled days,” the press release states. Agendas, staff reports, and participation and viewing instructions will be available at MalibuCity.org/VirtualMeeting.

To plan a City Hall meeting visit https://www.malibucity.org/appointments.

To submit an application to the Planning Department email mplanning@malibucity.org

For Building Services please email mbpcsubmittal@malibucity.org