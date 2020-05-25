MALIBU—On May 14, 2020 longtime Malibu resident and well known local attorney, David A. Ogden, passed away.

David was born in St. Louis, MO. on February 28, 1945. He started his career in Los Angeles with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office and he later moved to work with the West Los Angeles Office where he became the head deputy. He then later opened his own practice where he specialized in criminal law. Additionally, David was the senior partner of the firm Ogden and Motley for twenty eight years.

David was well known in the Los Angeles justice system as well as being well known for being a president of the Malibu Bar Association. He was not only well known for his work in Malibu but also is also known for being the inspiration behind movie character played bt Micheal Connelly in The Lincoln Lawyer.

David and his family resided in Point Dume, Malibu for thirty five years until retiring in the state of Montana.

David is now remembered by his wife, Patti; his sons, Jonathan and Matthew; his daughter-in-law, Alicia; his grandson, Asher; his granddaughters, Autumn and Callie; his stepbrother, Darwin Cuddeback; and Darwin’s wife, Somsri.