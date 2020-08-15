MALIBU —The first annual Malibu Car Week, organized by Malibu Autobahn, began on August 10 with a hypercar class driving rally. Tomorrow, August 15, marks the car week’s finale with another rally set to feature 125 “beautiful cars.”

The week featured a variety of in-person and online events for car enthusiasts and owners in the area to participate in. Registration was required for events throughout the week. Social distancing and masks were required anytime anyone was exiting a vehicle.

The hypercar rally featured, “A stunning procession of beautiful automobiles ranging from the incomparable Ferrari LaFerrari to the insane Porsche 918 Spyder wound their way down 30 miles of PCH to a secluded beach for a private, socially distanced photo shoot,” as stated by Malibu Autobahn in a press release.

Autobahn announced a surprise beachside park and chill event at Malibu’s Westward beach on Tuesday the 11. The organizers stressed social distancing and only released details to the event the day of to prevent crowding.

“We’ve set out to create one-of-a-kind, safety-conscious, driving-centric experiences that will cement Malibu Car Week as an emerging, annual mecca for the global car community,” said the organizers.

On Wednesday, August 12 Malibu Autobahn organized a midnight city cruise. The next day featured a mansion photo-shoot and Saturday was a track day at the Auto club Speedway. Drivers could register to drive on the track and if needed, lessons were offered.

Tomorrow, Sunday, August 16, the signature drive and finale event will occur. Registered drivers will drive through LA County roadways and landmarks, making an “indelible impression” as Malibu Autobahn put it. The Malibu Car Week Finale Rally will be limited to 125 cars and will be the week’s largest event. Beginning in LA at 8 a.m., the drive will wind through Malibu, nearby canyons, and end along the coast at a special location.

