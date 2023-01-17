MALIBU—The City of Malibu announced on January 5, that they will begin installing automated license plate recognition cameras throughout Malibu.

ALPR cameras will be installed at the intersections of Pacific Coast Highway/Lunita Road, PCH/Kanan Dume Road, Malibu Canyon Road/Civic Center Way, PCH/Cross Creek Road, and PCH/South Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

City staff received some concerns from the public regarding the installation and that there would be a lack of coverage on the west portion of the city.

The camera locations are optimized for both inbound and outbound vehicular traffic along the Pacific Coast Highway and outlying areas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department intends to use ALPR technology for the following public safety purposes: Investigation for prosecution or exoneration of suspected criminal (including terrorist) incidents; identification and/or location of wanted persons; enforcement of sanctions, orders, or sentences; crime prevention/general law enforcement purposes; and crime analysis and investigatory leads in subsequent investigations.

The cameras were originally delivered to the city back in December of 2022 and were first approved in April of 2021. An estimated $26,000 was appropriated from the General Fund for the equipment. The ALPR cameras are going to be both solar and wire powered according to the city’s Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas.

“The goal of the ALPR cameras is to enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for use by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the contracted agency for law enforcement services,” the Public Safety Commission staff report says. “This proposal is being designed with the aid of the City of Malibu, Malibu/Lost Hills Station Detective Bureau, and the Advanced Surveillance and Protection unit.”