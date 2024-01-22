MALIBU—On January 8, the Malibu City Council gave a one-time grant of $353,100 to the Malibu School Leadership Council to support local schools.

According to the city of Malibu’s website, the Malibu Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and Malibu School Leadership Council (MLSC) asked city council for a professionally run centralized fundraising entity to make it possible for the community to raise and spend funds to ensure Malibu public schools have additional resources for academics, arts, and athletics.

For more details, see the staff report: https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/6451?fileID=57922.