MALIBU- On Tuesday, June 22, the Malibu City Council announced that they will consider the formation of a Homelessness Task Force at the City Council meeting on July 12.

The council will review numerous documents about the City’s ongoing and past work to address homelessness prior to considering the formation of a Homelessness Task Force. The documents are related to the work of the City’s Homeless Advisory Group, which was involved in the development of the City’s Homeless Strategic Plan, and include meeting agendas, community survey results, and community outreach efforts.

“In response to a growing homeless population in Malibu, the City has increased its measures to address homelessness and its impacts on the community, including the development of a strategic plan, increased participation in events to aid the homeless, and the formation of a working group to strengthen cooperation between the various agencies and organizations providing assistance within the community,” the City said in an official announcement.

Since 2018, Malibu has been funding an Outreach Team through the People’s Concern who can connect homeless people in Malibu with the People Concern’s housing, mental healthcare, and other services. The City also funds a Housing Navigator, who works with landlords and the Outreach Team to assist people experiencing homelessness get into housing.

Visit www.MalibuCity.org/Homelessness for more information regarding the City’s response to homelessness in the community.