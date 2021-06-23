SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, June 22, The Santa Monica City Council unanimously adopted a biennial budget for FY 2021–2023. The overall FY 2021-22 Budget is $707.8 million and FY 2022-23 Budget is $598.9 million.

“We are beginning to see the results of our hard work of responding to pandemic-related revenue impacts and stabilizing the government at lower revenue and spending levels. And I am thrilled that Santa Monica’s emerging recovery is now abundantly visible on our thriving streets,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “This Biennial Budget remains impacted by the pandemic and we appreciate the patience of the community in understanding that City spending and activities cannot yet return to 2019 levels, but Santa Monica is well on its way to its bright future and on the rise from here.”

Programs and services included in the FY 2021- 23 Biennial Budget include weekly street sweeping beginning in September and one-time funds to enhance clean services on the Santa Monica Pier, Colorado Esplanade, and beach area during busy summer weekends. It also includes the continuation of multidisciplinary homeless engagement street teams and two new Community Services Department positions to engage with regional partners to address homelessness.

Funds will also be allocated for upgrades to City permitting and leasing systems and to support ICE at Santa Monica. Funds to support the School District’s youth sports program; Crossing guards at additional locations throughout the City, and Funds to support Swim Center Sunday and Monday operations will also be included in the budget.

Visit https://finance.smgov.net/budgets-reports/annual to view the full Adopted Biennial Budget.