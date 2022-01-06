MALIBU—Malibu City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public effective starting Wednesday, January 5 through Friday, January 28, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and community transmission in Los Angeles County.

The city staff and departments will continue to work and offer services as normal, just no in-person services at City Hall.

“The temporary closure of City Hall to the public is out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 amidst the current surge so that we can protect the health and safety of the community, especially seniors and other high-risk groups, and to allow City staff to continue to safely provide essential City services,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti.

The City Manager and Public Safety Manager will evaluate the situation on a daily basis, and if conditions improve they will re-open City Hall earlier than January 28. Any changes will be announced on the city’s website, social media and e-notification system. To sign up to receive COVID-19 e-notifications via text and/or email, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News and scroll to “COVID-19/Coronavirus.”

“Of particular concern is the rapid spread in the County, the state and the nation of the even more highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) confirmed 21,790 new positive cases and 24 new deaths due to COVID-19 in one day in Los Angeles County. The COVID-19 transmission rate in Los Angeles County is now estimated to be greater than at any point since the first months of the pandemic,” the city of Malibu states.

For details on COVID-19 statistics for Los Angeles County, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/data/.

Staff will be available to assist anyone with city business by phone, email or video call, including plan review, permit issuance and help with Woolsey Fire rebuild projects. Building Inspection operations will remain the same.

To make virtual appointments with City staff and Departments, call or email:

-Building Safety Department (including Environmental Health, Coastal Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering): Call 310-456-2489, ext. 390. Email mbuilding@malibucity.org.

-Planning Department: Call 310-456-2489, ext. 485. Email mplanning@malibucity.org.

-Public Works Department: Call 310-456-2489, ext. 391 . Email mpublicworks@malibucity.org.

-All other City business: 310-456-2489, ext. 392. Email info@malibucity.org.

All Brown Act public meetings including City Council and Commissions will continue virtually as planned. The Senior Center is closed, but Senior Center staff are available to assist seniors in the community that need help and the Dial-A-Ride program will continue to operate. For assistance, call the Senior Center at 310-456-2489, ext. 357.

LADPH continues to recommend everyone in Los Angeles County who is eligible get vaccinated, and boosted, as the best way to protect against the most severe effects of COVID-19. To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

Individuals with disabilities or without computer access can call 833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment, help with free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or to schedule a home vaccination visit for people who are homebound.

For updated information about COVID-19 statistics, vaccines, boosters, testing, and other information, visit the LADPH website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.