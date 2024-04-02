MALIBU—On April 1, the city of Malibu disclosed that a month-long series of events and activities in celebration of Earth Month. Community members can enjoy environmental education and recycling activities during April promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship in Malibu. A complete schedule of Earth Month events can be found at www.MalibuCity.org/EarthMonth.

“The guidance in Malibu’s General Plan is very clear. The people of Malibu are a responsible custodian of the area’s natural resources for present and future generations. Our founding fathers recognized that celebrating nature and protecting the environment would unite our community, so I invite everyone in Malibu to be part of our Earth Month activities,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “Please join with your neighbors in the global effort to protect and preserve our planet.”

April 22 is Earth Day, the world’s largest event focused on preserving the planet. Throughout April, Malibu is committed to inviting community participation in the city’s environmental events highlighting recycling, waste reduction, water conservation, and energy efficiency, and empowering the community to adopt sustainable practices.

For 2024, Earth Month events include Electronic and Household Hazardous Waste Collection, Document Shred Day, Organic Recycling Virtual Training, the 2024 State of the Watershed and a Firescaping class. All events are free for the public to attend. The city will post sustainability tips on social media throughout Earth Month. To see a highlight of all event visit: https://www.malibucity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1734.