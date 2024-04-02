LOS FELIZ/GRIFFITH PARK—On Monday, April 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that they rescued a hiker north of Mount Hollywood Tunnel in Griffith Park. The incident was reported at 2:48 p.m.

LAFD Ground and Air responded to a 24-year-old female hiker in fair condition with a fractured ankle. The hiker was hoisted aboard a hovering LAFD helicopter.

They were transported to receive in-flight care during direct transport to regional trauma center for injuries sustained. No additional details about the incident were disclosed to the public.