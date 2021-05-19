MALIBU—The California Coastal Commission approved the expansion of the city of Malibu’s regulations on pesticides on Monday, May 17. The expansion is focusing on limiting rodenticides that have had major local environmental damage to the region.

This expansion policy will strengthen the city’s existing policy by expanding where it applies, placing a ban on rodenticides, and promoting non-chemical methods for handling invasive species. This will now be one of the strictest pesticide restrictions in the state of California. Back in 2014, the city of Malibu considered a prohibition on only anticoagulants.

Increased awareness of the dangers imposed by rodenticides to local wildlife, such as mountain lions, foxes, bobcats, coyotes, and more. The U.S. National Park Services reported that six mountain lions died due to internal bleeding because of rodenticides. Other pesticides and herbicides used on wetlands have been shown to harm native vegetation and water quality.

Under the new policy, no developments may use pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides if there is a possibility that it will harm wildlife or decrease water quality. The Santa Monica Daily Press reported that Commissioner Mark Gold requested if the city could provide a three-year report on the impact of the policy.