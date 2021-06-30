MALIBU—The city of Malibu is preparing for crowds as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. The city is undertaking seasonal measures and coordinating with partner agencies to keep Pacific Coast Highway, canyon roads, beaches and trails safe for the summer.

According to the city of Malibu website, all fireworks are illegal in County of Los Angeles except for professional, permitted displays. Illegal fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injuries, burns and wildfires. The possession or use illegal fireworks in Los Angeles County can result in fines up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison. The Los Angeles County Fire Department provides a list of public fireworks displays in the county.

Motorists are reminded to not text or drink and drive to keep roards safe for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and residents. Celebrate responsibly: designate drivers, or use taxis or rideshares. Residents can request assistance from CHP with street racing by calling 323-259-3200. Report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1.

People are asked to not litter on Malibu’s beaches, trails and PCH. Find an appropriate trash container for trash, and if one is not available take the trash with you.

Plan ahead, and check traffic conditions at https://www.sigalert.com before hitting the road to avoid traffic congestion. Residents may sign up for the city’s emergency and traffic alerts on the website (scroll down to “Alert Center”).

Malibu coordinates each year with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains and Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to prepare for summer crowds.

The city regularly funds a Sheriff’s Department Beach Team from Memorial Day to Labor Day to assist with enforcement on the beaches. For 2021, the city requested the Beach Team to start working on weekends starting May 1 in anticipation of early crowding at the beach due to loosening of COVID restrictions. The beach patrols are an important way to address alcohol consumption on the beaches, which is illegal, and thereby reduce drunk driving on PCH and canyon roads on busy beach days.

The MRCA has doubled patrols in its parks from Memorial Day to Labor Day. State parks will have seven-day coverage and will also be monitoring and addressing litter. Beaches and Harbors increased staffing starting in mid-May to assist with parking, maintenance, and trash. CHP will continue to implement its Street Racing Task Force and will have two CHP units assisting with traffic control on PCH.

For the Fourth of July weekend, the city requested additional patrols by the Sheriff’s Department and the Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs). While the city of Malibu does not control access to the state and county beaches in the region, the city wants to reassure the Malibu community that it is working with its partner agencies on messaging to visitors to Malibu about the importance of keeping PCH, canyon roads and beaches safe and clean for all.