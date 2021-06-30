TOPANGA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for killing a man. On June 19, around 9:10 p.m., Topanga patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting in the 7200 block of Hatillo Avenue, in Canoga Park.

After arriving on the scene, they located a victim down on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed that after 9 p.m., neighbors reported hearing an argument and a gunshot. The victim who lived nearby was discovered by neighbors after coming outside to investigate.

There are no suspect(s) identified at this time. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim is described as a 42-year-old, male from Los Angeles. His identity will be released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office pending notification to his next of kin.

Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.