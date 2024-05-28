MALIBU—On May 22, the city of Malibu announced on its website that the City’s Summer 2024 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available on the website and was sent via postal mail to Malibu residents the week of May 6. The Guide features Malibu’s various programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.

“We’re proud of the wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps and events that the City of Malibu offers to enrich the lives of our residents,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “I encourage everyone in Malibu to have a look through the Recreation Guide and find a program that inspires them, there is something in it for everyone.”

The Guide provides residents with information about upcoming Summer programs offered June through August, including Aqua Aerobics, Day Camps, Learn to Swim Lessons, Outdoor Recreation, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs and Excursions, and events including the CineMalibu Movies in the Park Series.

Registration for Spring Programs started May 13 on the Registration webpage. For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit the webpage.