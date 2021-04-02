MALIBU-On Thursday, April 1, the City of Malibu announced that they are partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) and Curative to host a mobile vaccination site on Tuesday, April 13 from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m at City Hall.

“I understand the anxiety, frustration and confusion that community members are struggling with about when, where and for whom the COVID-19 vaccines are available,” said Mayor Mikke Pierson. “I am proud that the City can offer vaccines here for our residents so that they can keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe and we can beat the pandemic.”

Appointments are limited and are only available to people who live or work in Malibu and who are currently eligible for vaccination in Los Angeles County. Those arriving to receive a vaccine must bring valid identification and insurance information. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road in Malibu. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

To register for an appointment complete the form at https://www.malibucity.org/FormCenter/Parksand-Rec-Forms-8/COVID19-Mobile-Vaccination-Site-April-13-208. Appointment times will be emailed by Monday, April 12, and cannot be rescheduled or pre-scheduled. Individuals should only sign up if they can confirm they are available on Tuesday, April 13 between 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m and are available to receive the second dose on Friday, May 7 at City Hall.

For more information, or if you need assistance making an appointment due to disabilities, call the City’s Public Safety Office at 310-456-2489, ext. 368.