MALIBU—On Monday, February 5, the city of Malibu reported on its website that the minimum wage in the city will increase to $17.27 per hour starting July 1, 2024. The increase is in accordance with the City’s Minimum Wage Ordinance which includes a 2.2 percent cost-of-living increase based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the Los Angeles – Long Beach – Anaheim statistical region (not seasonally adjusted).

“This wage reflects our dedication to creating a more equitable community in Malibu,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “By aligning our minimum wage increases with L.A. County and some neighboring cities, we hope to help our local businesses stay competitive and be able to attract excellent staff at a time when companies across the nation face serious staffing challenges.”

The city reports on its website that Malibu’s Minimum Wage Ordinance requires that the minimum wage in region to increase every year on July 1, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase. The CPI increase is set every year in December by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Malibu City Council voted on March 28, 2016, to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour by 2020. Companies with more than 25 employees were required to pay employees no less than $10.50 per hour after July 1, 2016, until reaching $15 per hour in 2020.

To provide smaller local businesses with fewer than 25 employees enough time to adjust to the changes, Malibu’s ordinance provided a one-year delay. Their minimum wage increases started July 1, 2017, and were set to rise annually on the same schedule until reaching $15.00 per hour in 2021. As of July 1, 2022, small businesses with fewer than 25 employees must also adhere to the same minimum wage established by the Ordinance (see Malibu Municipal Code Section 5.36).

All employers in the Malibu city limits are required to print out and display a poster explaining the ordinance, worker rights and protections, how to file a complaint for non-compliance, and other information. The poster is available to download, print out or share at: https://www.malibucity.org/MinimumWagePoster.

It must be placed in the same conspicuous and accessible location at all job sites where mandated federal and state labor postings are required to be displayed. Malibu is conducting direct outreach to businesses in city limits to ensure that that all businesses are aware of and are adhering to minimum wage requirements.

To view a video explaining the ordinance, visit the City’s Minimum Wage webpage.