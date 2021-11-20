MALIBU—The Winter 2022 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices. The guide is completely digital and is aimed to help the community enjoy the city’s various programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.

“For years, the City of Malibu has offered a wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps and events,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “During the pandemic, these programs are more important than ever to the community’s wellbeing and I am proud that we have been able to continue offering them. I encourage everyone in Malibu to check them out.”

In the Guide, residents can view upcoming programs offered December through February, including afterschool programs, student art exhibits, youth basketball, senior programs, facility schedules, program descriptions, and contact information for City departments and services. Registration for Winter Programs opened on November. To sign up for individual programs, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Register.

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of Community Service programs and modified events will be available with safety protocols in place. All programs will follow current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Safety Guidelines and Protocols.

For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit www.MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices.