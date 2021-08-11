WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Wednesday, August 11, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Los County Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) responded to north San Vicente Boulevard and West Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood for a report of a man being assaulted.

The reporting party stated that a transient male with no shirt attacked another individual.

Witness reports state that the victim was holding his attacker on the ground as he waited for authorities to arrive.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also reported to the scene.

LASD detained one individual and collected witness reports. No other information was immediately available.