SHERMAN OAKS—Police are seeking a man who tried to sexually assault a woman who was sleeping next to her husband at their home in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Friday, October 2.

The suspect entered the suspect’s home on August 24 at around 1:15 a.m. “While inside the residence the suspect entered a bedroom where two of the victim’s minor children slept,” said LAPD. “He turned on the lights then turned them off and exited the room. This awakened one of the children.”

The suspect later entered the victim’s bedroom when she was sleeping next to her husband. The official said, “the suspect touched the victim’s legs and then attempted to remove her shorts as he climbed on top of her.”

After the victim woke up, she screamed and kicked the suspect off her, and her husband pushed the attacker out of the apartment.

The suspect fled the scene. The officials are still searching for the man who is described as a white male and about 30 to 35 years old.

Anyone who has information related to the case should call LAPD at 818-374-9500 or Van Nuys Area Sex Detectives at 818-374-0009. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org to submit an online tip or download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.