WEST HOLLYWOOD—Andrey Thanh Nguyen, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 9th, for suspicion of drugging and raping several women in West Hollywood and Los Angeles, between the years of 2021 through 2023. The victims were all between the ages of 18 and 21 at the time of the crime. Investigators are encouraging any other victims to come forward to help in this case.

The alleged perpetrator, who also goes by “Cosmo” was arrested in East Los Angeles, and formally charged on Friday, August 11th by the Los Angeles County District office. The day before he pled not guilty to all charges which included seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or a controlled substance, and one count of sexual battery. He also faces drug-related charges and one count of sexual battery.

“The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent sexual assault, support survivors, and hold abusers accountable. We encourage any additional victims of Andrey Thanh Nguyen to come forward.”

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case or any other alleged additional victims to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau at 562-946-7960 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Survivors in need can contact the District Attorney’s Bureau of Victim Services at 1-800-380-3811.