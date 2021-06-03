SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, June 1, at approximately 11:28 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a structure fire in a rear house in the 1400 block of 6th Street. Most of the fire damage was in a bathroom in the rear house.

The owners of the property told officers the rear house was unoccupied and should be empty. After the fire was contained, officers and firefighters found a male semi-conscious and covered in soot lying under a blanket on furniture outside the rear house. The subject, Shane Adam Honaker, a 33-year-old man from Los Angeles, was unknown to the owners of the property and was trespassing.

Honaker was booked for trespassing and recklessly causing any structure to burn. He was then released with a citation as required by the current LA County bail regulations.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident or subject can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451.