STUDIO CITY—A fire broke out at Universal Studios on Tuesday, June 1. The Los Angeles County Fire Department was immediately on the scene.

The fire started near the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction when a Conex cargo box burst into flames around 11:40 p.m. Five fire engines from the LACoFD arrived at the park at around midnight and quickly put out the fire. The fire erupted in a non-guest area, and a park representative reported that there weren’t any injuries or damages to rides or attractions. The park representative also reported that business would continue as usual the following day, on Wednesday, June 3.

Visitors at the park posted many videos of the flames on social media. The fire happened on the 13 anniversary of the park’s major backlot fire in June of 2008, where multiple firefighters were injured, and the King Kong ride was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation.