WOODLAND HILLS— Fire officials responded to a call involving a small house fire on Monday, June 29 where one individual was found dead.

The fire was reported to have started at 2:27 p.m. in the vicinity of 23234 West Victory Boulevard. According to reports by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, during the first search of the home, fire authorities found contents burning.

The fire did not damage the structure of the building and flames did not spread throughout the home. The fire was maintained in one room of the single-family one-story home and was contained at 2:41 PM by 26 Firefighters.

After the fire was put out, firefighters did a second search of the home for any injured victims, in which the body of an adult male was found. Fire authorities found no burns on the victim’s body and there was no indication that the victim died from smoke inhalation.

The incident is under investigation. No other fatalities or victims were found.