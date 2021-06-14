STUDIO CITY- The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the death of an adult male who was discovered on the tracks at the Universal City and Studio City Metro ‘B’ Line subway station.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) spokesman Brian Humphrey, the body was discovered on Sunday, June 13, at approximately 3:32 p.m.

There was no entrapment and it is unknown if a subway train was involved, or if the man was in contact with the system’s electrified third rail.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation and the man’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.