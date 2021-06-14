TOPANGA CANYON- On Thursday, June 10, the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division announced that they are investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred in the Topanga Division.

On May 29, at approximately 1 p.m., LAPD Topanga Patrol Division officers responded to a radio call of an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” in the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard. The comments of the radio call stated the suspect had threatened a victim with a handgun. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of a shopping center. The suspect refused to comply with commands and the suspect pointed a handgun at the officers, which resulted in an Officer-Involved Shooting. Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured during the incident.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and booked as evidence. The suspect, who was later identified as Patrick Colby, was taken into custody without incident.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and supervised the collection of evidence and interviewed witnesses. The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Board of Police Commissioners, the Chief of Police, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine whether the use of force complied with LAPD’s procedures and policies. Additionally, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will review the investigation, evidence collected, and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officer was reasonable.