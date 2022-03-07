BEVERLY HILLS—A man has plead guilty to the murder of Jaqueline Avant, wife of music executive, Clarence Avant.

Clarence and Jacqueline’s Beverly Hills home was robbed on December 1, 2021. During the robbery, 81-year-old Jaqueline Avant was shot, and later pronounced deceased. A security guard was also shot during this attack, but was not injured.

The suspect was arrested in the early morning hours of December 2, 2021 after police identified him by watching security tapes. The suspect had sustained a self inflicted gunshot wound, but was stable enough to be detained.

30-year-old Aariel Maynor was accused of committing this crime, and pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary.

At the time of Maynor’s arrest, Chief Mark G. Stainbrook stated, “To the Beverly Hills Community, let me reassure you, this is one of the most protected and patrolled cities in the world. Crime of any kind will not be tolerated here. Let this be a message to anyone thinking of committing a crime in Beverly Hills – you will be caught and brought to justice.”

Maynor faces a maximum sentence of 170 years in prison and will be ineligible for parole.

Jacqueline Avant was a philanthropist, mother, and model in the Ebony Fashion Fair, and married Clarence Avant in 1967. She was loved by many, and her death is seen as a tragic loss for the community.

When asked about the situation, Chief Mark G. Stainbrook stated, “We are pleased to see Maynor will remain behind bars where he belongs. Our thoughts continue to be with the Avant family.”

Maynor’s sentencing is set for March 30, and the investigation will remain open with the Beverly Hills Police Department until Maynor is sentenced.