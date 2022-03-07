BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, March 3, Beverly Hills Dr. Simone Gold, plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building-area of the US Capitol during the January 6, 2020, Capitol riots.

The complaint filed by the Department of Justice in the District of Columbia was filed on January 13, 2021.

Dr. Gold, who founded America’s Frontline Doctors, admitted to giving a speech inside the US Capitol building in Statutory Hall against vaccine mandates. She later stated publicly, “I regret being there.”

Dr. Gold was one of many American doctors who promoted the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. She advocated for the use of medications she publicly stated she knew from experience would work rather than mandating untested vaccines.

According to the Department of Justice webpage, the charges are as follows: Entering a “Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct.” Gold signed a plea agreement on December 22, 2021.

The conviction of this crime holds a maximum sentence of one year jail time and $500 restitution.

Video footage was shown depicting Police officers attempting to get Dr. Gold and her co-defendant, John Strand to leave the premises. The policeman who was assaulted and dragged out of the building by his feet was reportedly near to Dr. Gold and John Strand.

Reports indicate that John Strand, who is a Beverly Hills security guard, entered the US Capitol building wearing a black jacket, dark sunglasses, and a pale pink scarf. He was reportedly there for the protection of Dr. Gold. According to Conan Daily, Strand lives with Dr. Gold and collects unemployment. That has yet to be verified.

According to the Affidavit, also dated January 13, 2021, there were photos on Strands @JohnStrand Twitter page placing Dr. Gold and her accomplice, Strand in the Capitol Building with the rioters.

The indictment dated February 5, 2021, shows five charges against Gold and Strand including; Obstruction of an official proceeding, Entering and remaining in a restricted building, Disorderly and disruptive conduct, Disorderly conduct in Capitol Building, and Parading, demonstrating, Picketing at a Capitol Building. Gold signed her statement of offense on February 8, 2021.

Multiple reports claim that Strand is the Communications Director and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors. A membership listing could not be found on America’s Front Line Doctors webpage.

More information may be found on him on his business website for Black Hills Information Security Company: https://www.blackhillsinfosec.com/team/john-strand/

Strand has also been placed at the antivaccination mandate rally-protest in September 2021, protesting Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti’s mask and vaccine mandates.

The Capitol riots have repeatedly and publicly been blamed on President Trump. Trump was having a Save America Rally nearby but was not present at the Capitol riots.