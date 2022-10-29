SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, October 26, at around 12:50 p.m. a man experiencing a mental health crisis pulled two knives out on Santa Monica Police officers at a T-Mobile store located at the Third Street Promenade.

The police were originally summoned after receiving a report about an armed robbery taking place at 332 Santa Monica Boulevard. When they arrived, witnesses told them that a man armed with a sharp object went into a store acting hysterical and asking for help. The suspect fled before police arrived.

After getting a description of the suspect, one of the SMPD officers was able to determine that someone fitting his description entered a T-Mobile store. When police tried to make contact with the suspect he pulled out two knives and proceeded to barricade himself in the back of the store. Officers were able to evacuate all employees and customers out of the building.

Officials then summoned the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) who were able to negotiate with the suspect. At around 1:20 p.m. the suspect surrendered and turned himself in safely. He was then transported to a hospital to undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to the SMPD, no charges will be filed because he was suffering a mental health crisis.