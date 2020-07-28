HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, July 26, a motorcyclist was involved in a solo accident on Mulholland Drive around 8:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division confirmed the accident to Canyon News and said that the victim was “severely injured.”

According to a report from Key News Network, the motorcyclist hit a pole while trying to make a left turn. The man allegedly was in possession of Glock magazines, two handcuffs, and a taser — all of which were found inside a backpack.

The Valley Traffic Division did not confirm the details of the accident to Canyon News, saying that the accident is still under investigation. The cause of the accident, as well the man’s identity have not been disclosed to the public.

According to reports, the motorcyclist was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. A civilian reportedly attempted to assist the injured motorcyclist with CPR before authorities arrived.

A total of 17,921 traffic collisions were reported in the last year, that resulted in 86 fatalities.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the ASK LAPD non-emergency line at 877-275-5273.