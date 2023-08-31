HOLLYWOOD—A 35-year-old man was shot outside of Hollywood grocery store Tuesday, August 29, and police are now looking for a suspect.

At around 4:40 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Pavilions store located near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street.

When police arrived, they discovered the 35-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was still conscious and breathing. He was transported to a nearby hospital after the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene.

According to video footage of the scene, bullet holes were visible in the victim’s car.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a ponytail who was last scene driving westbound on Melrose Avenue in a white four-door Toyota hatchback. No other details are available.

Investigators are unsure what led up to the incident.

This shooting occurred just days after a 53-year-old Mario Palacios Membreno was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting that took place in North Hollywood. He was shot from his home and died at the scene. According to the medical examiner he died by a gunshot wound to the chest. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LAPD’s Hollywood station at (213) 972-2971.