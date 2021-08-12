HOLLYWOOD HILLs- On Wednesday, August 11, at approximately 3:12 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) responded to the 1500 block of Schrader Boulevard for a report of a woman who stabbed a man with a sword.

Police requested additional units to assist in the search for the armed women. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jean shorts, heading westbound on Selma Avenue from Schrader Boulevard.

Police recovered a sword at the soon but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police could not confirm the severity of the victim’s injuries and no additional information was not immediately known.