SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, August 12, at approximately 5:35 a.m., Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) reported to 1833 Lincoln Boulevard for an active burglary involving a vehicle that was parked in the secured parking lot of Rainbow Carpet Cleaners.

Upon arrival, officers could hear a grinding sound coming from under a white Ford pickup truck. They then discovered a male subject, later identified as Alexander Torres, a 28-year-old male from Los Angeles, holding a flashlight. Torres made eye contact with a police officer and attempted to flee, however, he was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Officers confirmed that Torres was attempting to steal the catalytic converter from the truck. Officers recovered metal blades, a reciprocating saw, and the flashlight Torres was holding.

Torres was booked at the Santa Monica Jail for Grand Theft. Officers later learned that Torres was on probation for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-8451.