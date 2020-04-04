SHERMAN OAKS—Police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing-death of a 35 year old man who died in Sherman Oaks Thursday, April 2.

The report was made Thursday evening after witnesses heard screams coming from the Sepulveda Basin. LAPD arrived at the 15200 block of Burbank Boulevard where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds lying on the sidewalk.

The victim hasn’t been identified and the motive behind the stabbing hasn’t been determined.

The Sepulveda Basin is known to contain many homeless encampments. It hasn’t been confirmed if the victim or suspect is transient.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 818-374-9550.

Canyon News reached out to LAPD for more information but could not be reached before print.