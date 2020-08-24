BELL GARDENS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on August 19 that a woman pleaded no contest to the killing of a pedestrian during a hit and run.

Maria Perez, 59, hit Byern Smith, 51, near 7th and Lawrence streets and fled after hitting him on May 7. Smith died as a result of his injuries. The initial report from LAPD states:

“Around 1:55 A.M., a pedestrian was walking on the 1600 block of East 7th Street. Per witnesses, a possible big rig truck struck the pedestrian. The driver of the truck failed to stop, render aid, and to identify himself or herself as required by law.”

During the investigation, the Central Traffic Detectives announced $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person driving the vehicle on May 8. The vehicle was described as a white 2004-2006 Scion xB.

On May 17 around 1:50 A.M., a Central Area Patrol Sergeant located a white 2005 Scion xB, around Gladys Avenue and 6th Street, and was occupied by a female. The vehicle and female matched the description of the vehicle that collided into Smith and killed him.

Perez was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center for 20001(a)VC, felony hit and run, a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants, Booking No.593388. Her bail was $0 as set by Los Angeles County Emergency COVID-19 Directive. Deputy District Attorney Christine Yi said Perez was immediately sentenced to three years in state prison as a result of the plea.