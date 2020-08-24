CHICAGO—A weekend of violence left over 40 civilians shot and four dead around Chicago neighborhoods as of Sunday, August 23.

One of the earlier shootings happened Saturday at 12:13 A.M. where three people were shot in the 800 block of North Lorel Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood after a suspect got out of a black Jeep Cherokee. All three men were reportedly injured, one fatally.

Two victims, a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County to be treated for gunshot wounds in the legs. Ronald J. Boyd, 26, suffered injuries to the neck, chest and leg. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Antoine L. Rose, 33, died a few hours later in a shooting in the 8500 block of South Burley Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. Rose and another man were sitting outside on the porch when an unidentified suspect exited a vehicle, shooting them. The other victim, 32, was shot in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Multiple shootings happened throughout the city on Saturday, and at 4:34 A.M. on Sunday, three more people fell victims to a shooting. In the 1000 block of West 14th Street on the Near West Side, a woman, 23, and a man, 29, were taken to Stroger in fair condition. The third man, 33, was reported to be in critical condition for a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrests have been reported for any of the shootings, and the Chicago Police Department continues to investigate the crimes.