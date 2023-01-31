HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing performer Marilyn Manson, 54, over alleged sexual misconduct that occurred back in 1995 when the victim was only 16. The lawsuit was filed on Monday, January 30, in Nassau County Supreme Court in Long Island, New York.

According to the suit, the victim, who is listed as Jane Doe, met the singer after a show in Dallas, Texas on his tour bus. The singer, who is identified by his birth name Brian Warner in the suit, invited her and “one of the other younger girls” onto his tour bus where he allegedly asked for their ages and school grades while recording their phone numbers and addresses.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit claims. The suit notes that one of Manson’s band members watched “Defendant Warner sexually assault the Plaintiff… Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f–k off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

The suit also names Interscope and Nothing Records as defendants. According to the suit, Warner’s pedophilic obsessions and violent behaviors were not only known by Interscope and Nothing but were celebrated and promoted for their collective gain. As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss.

The Plaintiff is seeking damages to be determined at trial and an order “enjoining Defendants from future unlawful business practices including, but not limited to, exposing minors and vulnerable adults to sexual abuse and exploitation.”

In a statement Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, argues that the singer does not know the individual nor was he ever intimate with her. King claims that Doe’s accusations are fabricated and that she has been shopping the tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than two years.

Over a dozen women have accused Manson of sexual, emotional and physical assault in recent years including model Ashley Morgan Smithline, actress Evan Rachel Wood and actress Esme Bianco.

In Bianco’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco claimed that Manson deprived her of food and sleep, gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, cut her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night.

