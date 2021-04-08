HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The voiceover actor behind numerous Disney movie trailers, Mark Elliott died in a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, April 3 after suffering from two heart attacks. He was 81.

Born John Harrison Frick Jr., Elliott became a popular and sough out voiceover artist after voicing big Hollywood movies like Disney promos for “Star Wars,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” and “The Goodbye Girl.” He was born September 24, 1939 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and later changed him name to Mark Elliott when he worked in radio, according to his IMDB page.

Elliott worked in radio for over 20 years at different stations in the Midwest before transitioning to voiceovers. While becoming known for his voice in Disney trailers and promotions, he completed work for both television and films including the 1981 British film, “Chariots of Fire” and the finale of TV series “M*A*S*H,” which was one of the most watched episodes in television history. He appeared in a cameo in 2013, “In a World.”

From the 1970s to the early 2000s, audiences can hear his voice for Disney films in which popular phrases included “And now our feature presentation” and “Experience the magic.”